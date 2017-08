The eighth annual K-9 fundraiser garage sale will be held from 7 am to 7 pm, Friday and Saturday, August 25-26 at Younger Auction Gallery, 312 East South Hills Drive, Maryville.

All proceeds will benefit the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department K-9 program and K-9 Bolt. For more information, contact Sgt. Austin Hann at 660.582.7451.