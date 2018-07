The Friends Caring group will meet at 4 pm, Thursday, August 2 in the Friendship Hall, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

Friends Caring is for individuals of all ages who find themselves alone, either by choice, divorce, death or other circumstances. The hour of sharing, scripture led by Rev. Marjean Ehlers and support will be followed by dinner at a location selected by the group. For more information, contact Liz Burnsides at 660.582.5361.