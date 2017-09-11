Lions Clubs members and other volunteers work to install pavers at the Freedom Rock® Plaza in Franklin Park, Seventh and Main Streets, Maryville. WR O’Riley sorts the bricks while Larry Wickersham, Chris Davison, Rob Sparks and Ryan Losh lay the pavers. In the background, Doug Thompson and Bob Westfall assist the bricklayers.

Sand surrounds the pavers, allowing newly-engraved commemorative pavers to be added to the plaza. Paver purchasing forms are available through the five Nodaway County Lions Clubs, Consumers Oil Company, First and Depot Streets, American Electric, 216 West Third, or at the Nodaway News Leader, 116 East Third Street, Maryville.

KCP&L installed lights on September 5, allowing the American, Missouri, POW/MIA flags to be flown for the first time.