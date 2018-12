Frederick L. Mares, 60, Maryville, died Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

Services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, January 5 at the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.