Franklin Lee Bantz, Laughlin, NV, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Legacy Rehab, Bullhead City, AZ

Lee has been cremated and buried in Nevada.

A memorial service for Lee will be held Friday, June 29, 2018, with visitation from 5 to 6:30 pm and the service to follow at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.