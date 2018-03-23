Frances Fay Bowness Bilby, 91, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Skyview Nursing Home, Bridgeport, NE.

Services are at 1 pm, Friday, March 23 at St. Oswald’s in the Fields Episcopal Church near Skidmore, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City.

Memorials may be made to St. Oswald’s in the Fields Episcopal Church, 30996 X Avenue, Skidmore, MO 64487.

Online condolences may be left at pettijohncrawford.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pettijohn Crawford Funeral Home.