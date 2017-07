Father Hugh Tasch, OSB, 86, Conception, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Infirmary, Conception Abbey.

Services were July 3 at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception, with burial in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.