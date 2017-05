Nodaway-Holt elementary students, Kash Johnson, Clay Hanson, Paige Hanson and Lincoln Nielson, were inducted into the 40 Book Club this spring.

The 40 Book Club was created during the school year to encourage students to read a variety of book genres. Participants were required to read and pass a quiz on books in multiple genres including biography, realistic fiction, poetry, fantasy, mystery, award-winning books and more.

Staff plans to continue the program next year.