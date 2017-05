Forrest Eldon “Frosty” Christian, 75, Maitland, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday, May 5 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial at a later date in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials may be made to the athletics program at Nodaway-Holt R-VII High School, Graham.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.