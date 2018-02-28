A former Maryville city councilman received probation in a felony invasion of privacy case.

Shawn Wake, 50, Smithville, was ordered to serve five years supervised probation on February 26 by Judge Roger Prokes in the 4th Circuit Court in Nodaway County.

Wake had previously been charged with two counts of felony child pornography possession in 2016 but those charges were dropped in August 2017 and the reduced invasion of privacy charges were filed. The lesser charges means he will not be required to register as a sex offender.