Tickets for the Northwest Missouri State University football playoff first round game at Ashland University are now on sale.

The game on Saturday, November 18, will be played at 11 a.m. CST. Bearcat fans are encouraged to sit on the visiting sideline. All seats on the visiting side are general admission. Tickets can be purchased here.

The game will be broadcasted on the Bearcat Radio Network. In addition, Ashland will provide a free live webstream at https://boxcast.tv/view/northwest-missouri-state-vs-ashland-university-ncaa-football-playoffs-930499

The winner of Saturday’s game will face the winner of Indianapolis vs. Harding on November 25.