Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found minor infractions at the establishments he visited during the month of July.

Domino’s Pizza, 1006 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection July 2

Critical: Observed cracked plastic 12-quart food container stored on shelving, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Bucket of quat ammonium sanitizer testing below 200 ppm, corrected on site.

Jimmy John’s, 1005 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection July 2

Critical: Sliced tomatoes held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in top of prep table. Cracked ice bucket stored adjacent to ice machine.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered employee drinking cup stored on shelving, corrected on site. Unshielded florescent bulbs in dry storage room. Office chair across from walk-in freezer finish in disrepair, not easily smooth and cleanable.

A follow-up date was set for July 9.

Wal-Mart Deli, 1605 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection July 3

Critical: Popcorn shrimp hot held below 135 degrees, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Cracked and broken floor tiles adjacent to walk-in freezer. Display cooler base trim in disrepair, not smooth and cleanable.

Wal-Mart Bakery, 1605 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection July 3

Critical: Rubber spatula cracked at handle junction, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Cracked and chipped floor tiles adjacent to ware wash machine.

Taco John’s, 1015 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection July 5

Critical: Soiled table mounted can opener cutting piercing point, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Crumbs and food debris in bottom of prep table, corrected on site. Unshielded fluorescent bulbs adjacent to walk-in cooler.

B&G Catering, 203 East Bishop, Ravenwood, low priority

Routine inspection July 6

Critical: Microwave oven interior soiled with food debris, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Handsink missing employees must wash hand signage, corrected on site.

Highway 136 Roadhouse, 602 West Main, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Routine inspection July 9

Critical: No violations found.

Non-critical: Men’s and women’s restroom doors not self closing. Frost build-up observed in upright kitchen reach-in freezer. Handsinks in employee restrooms missing hand washing signage, corrected on site. Window trim missing over kitchen serving window. Handsink behind bar missing soap.

Kiss My Grits Kafe, 129 West Main, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Routine inspection July 9

Critical: Employee handling lettuce for sandwich not wearing gloves. Wooden butcher block knife holder observed in kitchen. Wall mounted french fry slicer soiled with food debris. Counter mounted can opener cutting piercing point soiled with food debris.

Non-critical: Lower cabinet shelf across from ware wash machine soiled with food debris.

McDonald’s, 1106 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Sanitation inspection July 10

Critical: No violations found.

Non-critical: Boxes of single serve items stored below wastewater pipe in basement, corrected on site. Chlorine sanitizer bucket testing above 200 ppm, corrected on site. Overhead air duct adjacent to 3-bay sink missing vent grate, corrected on site. Missing ceiling tiles above drive-thru window cash register.

El Maguey, 964 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection July 17

Critical: Sanitizing ware wash machine chlorine sanitizer level testing below 50 ppm. Three-bay sink set-up to dip all plates, cup, silverware and kitchen utensils before air drying. Unlabeled chemical sprayers stored in kitchen, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Hand washing sink behind bar missing hand soap and towels, corrected on site. Missing ceiling tile located above soda tree in kitchen, corrected on site. Temporary plywood wall patch along back kitchen wall, not sealed, smooth or cleanable.

Starbucks (Hy-Vee), 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection July 18

Critical: Cracked plastic one-gallon plastic pitcher, not smooth and easily cleanable

Non-critical: Dripping faucet on 3-bay sink.

Hy-Vee Dining, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection July 18

Critical: No violations found.

Non-critical: Dining display cooler sliding door tracks soiled with food and debris. Floors in kitchen and ware wash area pitted, not smooth and easily cleanable. Floors adjacent to soda fountain in customer lobby in disrepair. Soda tree closet floor soiled with syrup and debris.

Hy-Vee Chinese Express, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection July 18

Critical: Observed salmon filet in walk-in freezer stored with damaged protective packaging.

Non-critical: Crumbs and food debris observed between serving counter and steam table.

Maryville Aquatic Center, 504 North Laura Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection July 19

Critical: No violations found.

Non-critical: Case of tortilla chips stored on floor, corrected on site. Refrigeration unit missing thermometer, corrected on site. Sanitizer test strips unavailable at time of inspection. Thermometer unavailable to measure hot held items.

Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Courses, 25055 Liberty Road, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection July 27

Critical: No violations found.

Non-critical: No violations found.

Subway 33214 (Wal-Mart), 1605 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection July 27

Critical: No violations found.

Non-critical: Door seal on walk-in freezer soiled with dust and debris, corrected on site. Ventilation grate over walk-in freezer soiled with dust and debris.

Kool Katz, 811 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection July 27

Critical: No violations found.

Non-critical: Observed several cases of single cups stored on floor in basement. Excessive frost build-up in reach-in deep freezer. Dust and debris observed in range hood located above ice machine. Both restrooms located adjacent to lobby missing employees must wash hands signage. Hand washing signage left with facility.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection July 30

Critical: Observed cracked plate stored on shelving in kitchen, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Food debris observed on floor below salad prep table, corrected on site. Hand sink adjacent to 3-bay sink faucet dripping, corrected on site. Chlorine sanitizer testing above 200 ppm, corrected on site.

SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, 2016 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection July 31

Critical: Observed chipping and flaking of rubber spatulas stored in kitchen, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Vegetable walk-in cooler fan grates soiled with dust and debris. Rubber seals on reach-in cooler door, behind serving counter, soiled with debris, corrected on site. Ladies restroom wastebasket not covered.