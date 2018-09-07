Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found minor infractions at the establishments he visited during the month of August.

Chris Cakes/Alley Enterprises, 29242 Jade Road, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection August 1.

Critical: Observed cleaning chemicals stored over three-bay sink, corrected on site.

Non-critical: None observed.

Subway 7325, 524 North Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection August 6.

Critical: Microwave oven interior soiled with food debris, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Cracked and broken floor tiles observed in kitchen adjacent to the back door.

Taco Bell, 1117 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection August 7.

Critical: Observed cracked plastic one-quart mixing cup above prep sink, voluntarily thrown away and corrected on site.

Non-critical: Torn seal on under-counter reach-in cooler adjacent to range hood. Torn seal on taco shell hot holding cabinet. Soda fountain cabinet located at drive-thru window soiled with syrup and debris, corrected on site.

Trexmart #8, 10043 US Highway 71, Clearmont, low priority

Routine inspection August 8.

Critical: Three-bay sink faucet with attached hose below flood level of sink. Air gap required for backflow prevention.

Non-critical: Hand drying provision missing from hand sink adjacent to three-bay sink, corrected on site. No covered wastebasket in women’s restroom. Three-bay sink had leaking pluming on third bay or sanitizer basin.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection August 9.

Critical: Unlabeled chemical spray bottle observed in kitchen, corrected on site. Container used to store knives and utensils interior soiled with food debris, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Box fan grate soiled with dust and debris. Sliding door to reach-in cooler not maintaining 41 degrees or less.

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for August 16.

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection August 13.

Critical: Table mounted can opener cutting piercing point soiled with food debris. Soda nozzles soiled with syrup and debris. Soft serve dispenser nozzles soiled with food debris. Large container of lime juice stored past seven days.

Non-critical: Soda fountain cabinet soiled with syrup and debris. Ice cream cone stored directly on top of soft serve machine out of packaging, corrected on site.

Title Town Bar and Grill, 130 North Depot Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection August 14.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Beer cooler sliding door tracks soiled with food debris, corrected on site. Under counter freezer door seals soiled with crumbs and food debris, corrected on site. Test strips unavailable at time of inspection for quat ammonia sanitizer.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 2919 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection August 15.

Critical: Storage container for ice scoop soiled with dust and debris, corrected on site. Ware wash machine chlorine sanitizer not testing 50-100 ppm or reaching 165 degrees, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered ice tea containers in kitchen, corrected on site. Storage shelving in dry storage room soiled with dry seasoning, corrected on site. Reach-in cooler below bar door seals soiled with crumbs and debris, corrected on site. Reach-in cooler below bar bottom shelf soiled with food debris, corrected on site. Bulk ice container located behind bar, frame in disrepair. Repaired with tape not smooth and cleanable.

Gray Oil and Gasoline Company, 22979 US Highway 71, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection August 16.

Critical: Lasagna hot held below 135 degrees on steam table, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed wooden butcher block knife holder stored on shelving in kitchen, corrected on site. Case of bacon stored on walk-in cooler floor, corrected on site. Excessive frost build on reach-in freezer shelving. Kitchen hand washing sink missing hand washing signage, corrected on site. Hand washing signage left with staff.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Follow-up inspection August 21.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection August 22.

Critical: Cubed chicken stored above 41 degrees on faculty salad bar, corrected on site. Cracked plastic food containers stored on shelving in kitchen.

Non-critical: Ice scoop uncovered on top of ice machine, corrected on site.

Simply Siam, 314 North Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection August 23.

Critical: Shrimp cold held above 41 degrees in prep table.

Non-critical: Ventilation grate located above soda fountain soiled with dust and debris. Range hood interior soiled with dust and debris. Excessive frost build up observed in deep-freeze.

Follow-up inspection scheduled for August 30.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection August 23.

Critical: Slice tomatoes on faculty salad bar cold held above 41 degrees.

Non-critical: Rubber seals on kitchen milk cooler soiled with food debris. Loose flaking paint observed on lower wall behind ware wash machine.

The Outback, 424 North Buchanan Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection August 24.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Hand sink behind bar missing hand towels. Shelf located in men’s restroom finish in disrepair required to be sealed or painted. Broken mirror on wall adjacent to dance floor.

Eugene Field Elementary School, 418 East Second Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection August 27.

Critical: Barbecue rib sandwiches hot held below 135 degrees on steam tables.

Non-critical: Refrigeration condensation dripping on cased food in walk-in freezer, corrected on site. Walk-in freezer evaporator unit missing fan grate.

Señor Burrito, LLC, 121 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection August 29.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Men’s restroom soap dispenser empty at hand sink, corrected on site. Chipped and broken floor tiles observed in kitchen.

Simply Siam, 314 North Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Follow-up inspection August 31.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.