Last night’s storms and continued rain today have saturated the ground in northwest Missouri, prompting road closures including ones in Nodaway County and the surrounding area.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation, working with law enforcement and regional emergency services, are monitoring many areas for rising waters. Situations can change quickly, especially during flooding. More roads could flood without warning. Motorists are reminded to stay alert and to not drive through any water over the roadway. It only takes six inches of water or less to lose control of your vehicle and possibly be swept into rising floodwaters. Any time there is water over the roadway, there may be unseen damage to the road surface below. Do not drive through water over a roadway or around construction barricades. MoDOT encourages all motorists to Turn Around! Don’t Drown!

NOW CLOSED:

Nodaway County

• Route U at Arkoe (102 River)

• Route VV between Route AH and Mercury Road (Platte River)

Worth County

• Route J between Route Z and Goldenrod Trail

Gentry County

• Route A between Route T and 440th Street (Grand River)

• Route F between U.S. Route 169 and 472nd Road (Grand River)

• Route H from Carmack Junction south to Route E (Grand River)

Andrew County

• Route 48 on the east side of Rosendale (102 River)

• Route B west of Bolckow (102 River)

Harrison County

• U.S. Route 136 from U.S. Route 169 to Route W in Bethany

• Route AA between U.S. Route 69 and Interstate 35 (Big Creek)

• Route ZZ between West 115 Avenue and West 385th Street (Sampson Creek)

As waters recede and MoDOT crews are able to asses that there is no damage to the road surface from the floodwaters, they will reopen routes to traffic.

To keep up with the latest road closures for flooding, the Missouri Department of Transportation provides a Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org. Motorists are advised to check the map or call 1-888 ASK MODOT (1-888-275-6636) before

heading out to plan alternate routes as needed.