The second annual Lions Freedom Rock Plaza Flag Day celebration was held at Franklin Park, Maryville, June 14.

American Legion Post 100 played Taps and conducted the flag ceremony and a 21-gun salute. Here, they respectfully lower the American flag and prepare to raise the replacement flag.

Maryville High School Vocal Music Instructor Vanessa Parsons sings the “Star Spangled Banner” as the crowd stands.

For more information and photos, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.