A fish fry will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, October 1 at the Pickering Community Building. The menu includes white pollack fillets, baked potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, bread, homemade pie and drink. Cost is $9 for adults, $3 for ages five to eight, and free for ages four and under. All proceeds will go toward the upkeep of the community building.