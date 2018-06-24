The Greater South Nodaway Community Foundation and South Nodaway PTO sponsored the first Home Run Derby June 16 at the new Guilford Sports Complex.

The division leaders were: eight and under, Easton Davis, five years old; nine to 10 years, Andy Mattson; 11 to 12 years, Landon Wiederholt, far left; 13 to 15 years, Seth Stratton; 16 to 18 years, Dylan White; adult women, Abbey Seipel, center; men 18 to 39 years, Nick Davis; and men 40 and over, Josh Moutray, far right.

