The filing period for a board of education or city council seat in the April 3 general municipal election ended January 16.

The following is a list of those who filed:

• Jefferson – two seats available – Danny Collins and Jared McQueen

• Maryville – two seats available – Frank Grispino and Elaine Wilson

• Nodaway-Holt – two seats available – Joni Everhart, Kelley O’Riley and Kenneth Shewey

• North Nodaway – two seats available – Melody Bix, Cari Cline and Vicki Riley

• Northeast Nodaway – two seats available – Katrina McIntyre, Sheldon Scadden and Charlie Standiford

• South Nodaway – two seats available – Brian Flora and Macia Kemper

• West Nodaway – three seats available – Emma Barnett, Ron Hagey, Billy Koch and Sarah Thompson

• Maryville City Council – two seats available – Matt Johnson, Jason McDowell, Jerry Riggs and Jason T. Sybert