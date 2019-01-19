The April 2 General Municipal Election in Nodaway County will include board of education and city council candidates.

The following is a list of the seats that are up in April and the candidates who have filed:

Jefferson BOE

Seat is up: Sherri Ginther and Veronica Luke

Filed to run: Sherri Ginther and Veronica Luke

Maryville BOE

Seat is up: Josh McKim and Rob Sparks

Filed to run: Josh McKim and Rob Sparks

Nodaway-Holt BOE

Seat is up: Joe Day and Mike Rosenbohm

Filed to run: Haily Randall and Mike Rosenbohm

North Nodaway BOE

Seat is up: Jerime Bix and Kane Oberhauser

Filed to run: Jerime Bix and Kane Oberhauser

Northeast Nodaway BOE

Seat is up: Darrin Adwell and Kenna Florea

Filed to run: Kenna Florea

South Nodaway BOE

Seat is up: Deborah Bennett and David Klamm

Filed to run: Deborah Bennett and David Klamm

West Nodaway BOE

Seat is up: Ron Hagey, Jason Hull, Amanda Walker

Filed to run: Scott Conn, James Graham, Ron Hagey, Eric Jones and Amanda Walker

Maryville City Council

Seat is up: Renee Riedel/Tye Parsons, who was appointed to fill the remainder of Riedel’s term

Filed to run: Tye Parsons