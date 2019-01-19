The April 2 General Municipal Election in Nodaway County will include board of education and city council candidates.
The following is a list of the seats that are up in April and the candidates who have filed:
Jefferson BOE
Seat is up: Sherri Ginther and Veronica Luke
Filed to run: Sherri Ginther and Veronica Luke
Maryville BOE
Seat is up: Josh McKim and Rob Sparks
Filed to run: Josh McKim and Rob Sparks
Nodaway-Holt BOE
Seat is up: Joe Day and Mike Rosenbohm
Filed to run: Haily Randall and Mike Rosenbohm
North Nodaway BOE
Seat is up: Jerime Bix and Kane Oberhauser
Filed to run: Jerime Bix and Kane Oberhauser
Northeast Nodaway BOE
Seat is up: Darrin Adwell and Kenna Florea
Filed to run: Kenna Florea
South Nodaway BOE
Seat is up: Deborah Bennett and David Klamm
Filed to run: Deborah Bennett and David Klamm
West Nodaway BOE
Seat is up: Ron Hagey, Jason Hull, Amanda Walker
Filed to run: Scott Conn, James Graham, Ron Hagey, Eric Jones and Amanda Walker
Maryville City Council
Seat is up: Renee Riedel/Tye Parsons, who was appointed to fill the remainder of Riedel’s term
Filed to run: Tye Parsons
