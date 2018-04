The filings have closed for candidates running in the August 7 primary and November 6 general election.

Those individuals who are running for office are:

State Representative for District 1: Allen Andrews, Grant City, Republican; and Paul Taylor, Skidmore, Democrat.

Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds: Lisa Nickerson, Maryville, Republican; and Sandra “Sandy” Smail, Maryville, Democrat.

Nodaway County Clerk: Melinda Patton, Maryville, Republican.

Nodaway County Presiding Commissioner: Bill Walker, Maryville, Republican.

Prosecuting Attorney: Robert Rice, Maryville, Republican.

Associate Circuit Judge: Doug Thomson, Maryville, Republican.

Circuit Clerk: Elaine Wilson, Maryville, Republican; and Jaclyn Cochenour, Maryville, Republican.

Atchison Township: Byron A. Clark, Clearmont, Republican.

Green Township: Mary M. Porter, Burlington Jct., Democrat.

Hughes Township: Doris K. “Kathy” DeVault, Graham, Republican; and Stan Sportsman, Graham, Republican.

Jackson Township: Lowell Dean Adwell, Ravenwood, Republican; Monica A. Patton, Ravenwood, Republican; Robert Stiens, Ravenwood, Democrat; and Joyce Stiens, Ravenwood, Democrat.

Monroe Township: Rana Killingsworth, Skidmore, Democrat.

Nodaway Township: Suzanne Rasmussen, Burlington Jct., Republican; and James Rasmussen, Burlington Jct., Republican.

Polk Township: Jessie M. Smith, Maryville, Republican; Mark Rodney Watkins, Maryville, Republican; and Joseph W. Baumli, Maryville, Democrat.

Washington Township: Steve Farnan, Guilford, Democrat; and Julie Farnan, Guilford, Democrat.

White Cloud Township: Kay Wilson, Barnard, Republican; and Robert Lager, Maryville, Democrat.