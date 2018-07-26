The Cameron Veteran’s Home Assistance League will host its fifth annual Honoring Those Who Have Served golf tournament Thursday, August 2 at the Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

Registration and lunch will start at 11:30 am with a tee time of 1 pm. The price to participate is $75 for an individual and $300 for a team of four. All proceeds will be used to benefit the veterans in the Cameron home. Those interested in participating can find registration forms online on the Cameron Veteran’s Home Assistance League Facebook page or at the Mozingo Golf Club facility. Completed forms can then be sent to the Missouri Veterans Home Assistance League.

Sponsorships are available for the event ranging from a $500 corporate sponsor to a silent auction donation.

For more information, contact Barbara Caldwell at 816.649.1622.