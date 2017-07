Neva Faye Jenson, 87, Maryville, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 22 at Wilcox United Methodist Church. Burial was in Wilcox Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Wilcox Cemetery Association.

