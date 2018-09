The University of Missouri Extension will host “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?,” a program to help individuals pass on their possessions. The class is from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, September 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

Cost is $10 per person with workbook and free without. RSVP to the Nodaway Extension Center at 660.582.8101 or FUMC at 660.582.4821.