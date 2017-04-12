The April 4 Municipal Election featured a number of city tax issues and contested races throughout Nodaway County.

Contested races

Hopkins North Ward Alderman: Richard Moore, 14 votes, defeated Roger Florea, 12 votes.

Atchison Township Trustee: Brandon Doughtery, 29 votes, defeated Kaela McClurg, 11 votes.

White Cloud Township Board Members: Tim Lance, 45 votes, and Steve Ginther, 35 votes, defeated Joe Drake, 32 votes.

City issues

Burlington Jct. Question 1 failed with 61 no votes to 26 yes votes and Burlington Jct. Question 2 also failed with 56 no votes to 33 yes votes.

Clearmont Question passed with 20 yes votes to four no votes.

Parnell Parks and Recreation Levy passed with 17 yes votes to one no vote and Parnell General Revenue Levy also passed with 16 yes votes to one no vote.

Barnard Question passed with 19 yes votes to four no votes and Barnard Street Levy also passed with 22 yes votes to one no vote.

Graham Levy passed with 19 yes votes to three no votes.

Township issues

Atchison Township Levy Renewal passed with 33 yes votes to 10 no votes.

Monroe Township Levy Renewal passed with 59 yes votes to 12 no votes.

Grant Township Levy Renewal passed with 43 yes votes to nine no votes.

Green Township Levy Renewal passed with 29 yes votes and zero no votes.

Hopkins Township Levy Renewal passed with 77 yes votes to 12 no votes.

Hughes Township Levy Renewal passed with 80 yes votes to seven no votes.

Independence Township Question passed with 39 yes votes to 11 no votes and Independence Township Special Road and Bridge also passed with 40 yes votes to 12 no votes.

Jefferson Township Levy Renewal passed with 65 yes votes to 10 no votes.

Nodaway Township Question passed with 60 yes votes to 49 no votes.

Polk Township Temporary Levy passed with 1,044 yes votes to 371 no votes.

Washington Township Levy Renewal passed with 47 yes votes to six no votes.

White Cloud Township Question passed with 48 yes votes to 15 no votes.