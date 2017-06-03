Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found expired medicines and baby formula for sale during routine inspections of various food establishments and schools throughout the month of May.

North Nodaway R-VI Middle/High School, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority

Routine inspection May 1.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed paint in disrepair adjacent to hand sink in kitchen.

North Nodaway R-VI Elementary, 201 East 6th, Pickering, high priority

Routine inspection May 1.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed frost build-up in reach-in freezer.

Eugene Field Elementary School, 418 East Second, high priority

Routine inspection May 2.

Critical: Observed rubber spatula flaking, peeling, not durable and cubed turkey in a single-serve container on faculty salad bar being held above 41 degrees.

Non-critical: Observed personal employee items stored on/above single-service items in pantry and uncovered drink on shelf in ware-wash area.

Dollar Tree #5177, 1402 South Main Street Suite D2, low priority

Routine inspection May 3.

Critical: Observed egg carton with cracked eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods, microwave in employee area soiled with food debris and three canned items on shelf with sharp dents or dents along seam.

Non-critical: Observed excessive frost build-up in reach-in ice cream freezer.

Dollar General #1227, 1121 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection May 4.

Critical: Observed can of condensed milk with dent on the seam, cleaning agents and other chemicals stored over pet food in clearance aisle, medicines stored over single-serve items and microwave in employee break area soiled with food debris.

Non-critical: None observed.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Highway 136, Conception Jct., high priority

Routine inspection May 5.

Critical: Observed microwave in kitchen soiled with food debris.

Non-critical: None observed.

Northeast Nodaway School, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Routine inspection May 5.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed cabinets with metal shelving not smooth and cleanable, wood shelves not sealed in lower wooden cabinets, ice cream stored on floor in walk-in freezer and ventilation screen in ware-wash area soiled with dust and debris.

West Nodaway R-I School District, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Routine inspection May 9.

Critical: Observed mechanical can opener cutting wheel soiled with food debris and microwave located in the kitchen with interior surfaces soiled with food debris.

Non-critical: Observed rusty water standing in bottom of reach-in cooler and ware-wash machine sanitizing temperature not reaching 165 degrees.

Galaxy Country Store LLC, 22771 Galaxy Road, low priority

Routine inspection May 9.

Critical: Observed medicines with expired use-by dates for sale to consumers and baby formula for sale past the use-by date.

Non-critical: Observed gap at bottom of walk-in door located in warehouse.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, high priority

Routine inspection May 10.

Critical: Observed individually-sized bowls of cubed chicken held on salad bar above 41 degrees.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered cinnamon rolls stored in walk-in cooler.

Dollar General Store #7218, 925 North Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection May 10.

Critical: Observed microwave interior soiled with food debris in employee break area, open carton of eggs with broken egg stored in reach-in cooler, drain cleaner stored over single-serve articles on shelf and cleaning agents stored over pet food and treats.

Non-critical: Observed excessive frost build-up in reach-in Nestle ice cream freezer, cardboard cased soda stored on floor, gap at bottom of door located in the warehouse, stored waste and trash products piled up in warehouse on floor without the use of a receptacle to protect against insects and rodents, unisex restroom trash receptacle not covered, hand sink towel dispenser out of towels and door not self-closing.

Follow-up inspection May 16.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed cardboard cased soda stored on floor and gap located at bottom of exterior door in warehouse.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, high priority

Routine inspection May 11.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed floor surface in ware-wash area repaired with tape.

Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway VV, Conception, high priority

Routine inspection May 11.

Critical: Observed mechanical can opener cutting wheel soiled with food debris and container of cottage cheese held on salad bar above 41 degrees.

Non-critical: Observed ware-wash area hand sink hand towel dispenser out of towels.

Bearcat Lanes LLC, 1803 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection May 12.

Critical: Observed unlabeled spray bottle behind bar and biofilm slime on ice machine baffle.

Non-critical: Observed debris in bottom of storage cabinet located behind counter.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1308 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection May 16.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed back door to coffee shop propped open, single-serve items stored on floor in storage room, improper ice scoop storage not protected against contamination, missing ceiling tiles in storage room, hand sink located behind coffee bar missing hand drying provision, counter top in working area in disrepair, not smooth and cleanable, and employees working without food handler training.

The Ministry Center, 971 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection May 17.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed frost build-up on inner walls of reach-in chest freezers.

The Smokehouse, 26 Jackson Street, Graham, low priority

Routine inspection May 22.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed restroom door not self-closing.

City Star #3, 623 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection May 24.

Critical: Observed expired medicines on shelf for sale and unlabeled chemical spray bottle adjacent to hand sink.

Non-critical: Observed excessive frost build-up in reach-in ice cream freezer, liquid spillage in bottom of reach-in soda cooler, walk-in cooler refrigeration unit condensation pipe plumbing in disrepair, missing thermometer in walk-in cooler, unshielded lights above three-bay sink and broken floor tiles in pizza preparation area.

Back 40 BBQ, 322 East First, low priority

Routine inspection May 24.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Stem thermometer unavailable for cooks’ use.

Casey’s General Store #2469, 1520 North Main, medium priority

Routine inspection May 25.

Critical: Cold sandwiches in open-air cooler being stored above 41 degrees.

Non-critical: Observed pizza prep table with lower shelf soiled with food debris and Dumpster lids open on trash receptacle.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East First, high priority

Routine inspection May 26.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed liquid food debris leaking from Dumpster.

Carson’s Sports Grille, 310 North Main, medium priority

Routine inspection May 30.

Critical: Observed chicken wings being held above 41 degrees and soda fountain ice chute at drink station soiled with slime.

Non-critical: Observed two reach-in chest freezers with excessive frost build-up, single-serve cups stored on floor behind bar and no soap at hand sink behind bar.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection May 31.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed flaking paint on range hood above prep area, restroom sinks with sink-to-wall caulk in disrepair, drinking cups not completely air-dried before storage and case of unfolded pizza boxes being stored on the floor.