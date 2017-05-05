Sunday

• Maryville High Bass Fishing at Stockton Lake

• Nodaway-Holt Graduation, 2 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Graduation, 2 pm

• West Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6 pm

Monday

• Maryville High V tennis – Districts begin

• North Nodaway PK/K visit and bus ride

• South Nodaway K/1st field trip

• Nodaway-Holt 5/6 to Omaha Zoo, 7:15 am

• St. Gregory’s FFF meeting, 7:50 am

• Jefferson Graduation Practice, 8:30 am

• Horace Mann Tours at Maryville Middle, 8:45 am

• West Nodaway Big Smiles Dentist, 9 am

• Jefferson Graduation Pictures, 10 am

• Northeast Nodaway Elementary Talent Show, 1 pm

• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm

• North Nodaway baseball vs Pattonsburg, 4:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway baseball at DeKalb, 4:30 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V baseball at Maryville, 4:30 pm

• Eugene Field PTO meeting, 4:45 pm

• Maryville High Dual Credit info meeting, 6:30 pm

• Maryville High Speech & Debate Showcase, 7 pm

• North Nodaway JH girls fall sports meeting, 7 pm

Tuesday

• Jefferson Grandparents Day

• Maryville Middle 7th MAP-ELA, 8:15 am

• Northeast Nodaway PK trip to Shatto Dairy, 8:30 am

• Eugene Field Special Ed Tours at Maryville Middle, 1 pm

• Maryville High V track at Benton, 3:30 pm

• Maryville High JV/V baseball at LeBlond, 4:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway baseball at West Nodaway, 4:30 pm

• Maryville High JV/V soccer at Savannah, 5 pm

• North Nodaway Elementary Spring Concert, 6 pm

• Jefferson Elementary Spring Concert, 6:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt K-4 Spring Concert, 7 pm

• St. Gregory’s Spring Program, 7 pm

Wednesday

• Eugene Field Field Day

• Maryville Middle 5th DARE bowling

• North Nodaway 4th trip to Nebraska City

• Nodaway-Holt 6th Orientation, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• West Nodaway 8th Job Shadow and NW Tour, 8 am

• Maryville Middle 7th MAP-Math, 8:15 am

• Nodaway-Holt K/1st to Legoland, 8:15 am

• Northeast Nodaway Voc Rehab, 1:30 pm

• Horace Mann 3D Printer Club, 3:15 pm

• Platte Valley JV/V baseball at Pattonsburg, 5 pm

• North Nodaway Preschool Graduation, 6 pm

• South Nodaway Kindergarten Graduation, 6 pm

Thursday

• Maryville Middle Student Lighthouse to Ronald McDonald House

• Nodaway-Holt 3/4 Hall of Fame presentations

• Nodaway-Holt 6th sports physicals

• North Nodaway Elementary Field Day

• St. Gregory’s 5th DARE Bowling

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• North Nodaway Graduation Practice, 8:15 am

• West Nodaway 3-5 trip to Paradise Park, 8:15 am

• Nodaway-Holt Kindergarten Celebration, 2 pm

• Maryville High JV/V soccer at Chillicothe, 5 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Preschool Graduation, 6 pm

• South Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6 pm

• North Nodaway Academic Awards Night, 6:30 pm

• South Nodaway Awards Night, 7 pm

Friday

• Eugene Field K picnic at Happy Hollow

• Eugene Field 1st picnic at Sisson-Eek

• Eugene Field 2nd picnic at Beal Park

• Eugene Field 3rd picnic

• Eugene Field 4th field trip to St. Joe

• Jefferson Field Day

• Maryville High Baseball Banquet

• Maryville Middle 5th to WWI Museum

• Maryville Middle 7th to Hangar

• Maryville Middle 8th Finals

• North Nodaway JH/HS Stuco Elections

• North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, West Nodaway V baseball – Districts begin

• South Nodaway three-year-old preschool

• St. Gregory’s 3/4 to Union Station

• West Nodaway Graduation practice and pictures

• St. Gregory’s 8th Farewell Breakfast, 8 am

• Nodaway-Holt 3/4 to Science City, 8:15 am

• South Nodaway Elementary Awards and 6th Dandelion Cup, 9 am

• North Nodaway Elementary Carnival, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway Baccalaureate, 7 pm

• St. Gregory’s 8th Graduation, 7 pm

Saturday

• Maryville High V baseball – Districts begin

• Maryville High V track – Districts at Chillicothe

Facebook Comments