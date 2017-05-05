Sunday
• Maryville High Bass Fishing at Stockton Lake
• Nodaway-Holt Graduation, 2 pm
• Northeast Nodaway Graduation, 2 pm
• West Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6 pm
Monday
• Maryville High V tennis – Districts begin
• North Nodaway PK/K visit and bus ride
• South Nodaway K/1st field trip
• Nodaway-Holt 5/6 to Omaha Zoo, 7:15 am
• St. Gregory’s FFF meeting, 7:50 am
• Jefferson Graduation Practice, 8:30 am
• Horace Mann Tours at Maryville Middle, 8:45 am
• West Nodaway Big Smiles Dentist, 9 am
• Jefferson Graduation Pictures, 10 am
• Northeast Nodaway Elementary Talent Show, 1 pm
• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm
• North Nodaway baseball vs Pattonsburg, 4:30 pm
• Northeast Nodaway baseball at DeKalb, 4:30 pm
• West Nodaway JV/V baseball at Maryville, 4:30 pm
• Eugene Field PTO meeting, 4:45 pm
• Maryville High Dual Credit info meeting, 6:30 pm
• Maryville High Speech & Debate Showcase, 7 pm
• North Nodaway JH girls fall sports meeting, 7 pm
Tuesday
• Jefferson Grandparents Day
• Maryville Middle 7th MAP-ELA, 8:15 am
• Northeast Nodaway PK trip to Shatto Dairy, 8:30 am
• Eugene Field Special Ed Tours at Maryville Middle, 1 pm
• Maryville High V track at Benton, 3:30 pm
• Maryville High JV/V baseball at LeBlond, 4:30 pm
• Northeast Nodaway baseball at West Nodaway, 4:30 pm
• Maryville High JV/V soccer at Savannah, 5 pm
• North Nodaway Elementary Spring Concert, 6 pm
• Jefferson Elementary Spring Concert, 6:30 pm
• Nodaway-Holt K-4 Spring Concert, 7 pm
• St. Gregory’s Spring Program, 7 pm
Wednesday
• Eugene Field Field Day
• Maryville Middle 5th DARE bowling
• North Nodaway 4th trip to Nebraska City
• Nodaway-Holt 6th Orientation, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am
• West Nodaway 8th Job Shadow and NW Tour, 8 am
• Maryville Middle 7th MAP-Math, 8:15 am
• Nodaway-Holt K/1st to Legoland, 8:15 am
• Northeast Nodaway Voc Rehab, 1:30 pm
• Horace Mann 3D Printer Club, 3:15 pm
• Platte Valley JV/V baseball at Pattonsburg, 5 pm
• North Nodaway Preschool Graduation, 6 pm
• South Nodaway Kindergarten Graduation, 6 pm
Thursday
• Maryville Middle Student Lighthouse to Ronald McDonald House
• Nodaway-Holt 3/4 Hall of Fame presentations
• Nodaway-Holt 6th sports physicals
• North Nodaway Elementary Field Day
• St. Gregory’s 5th DARE Bowling
• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am
• North Nodaway Graduation Practice, 8:15 am
• West Nodaway 3-5 trip to Paradise Park, 8:15 am
• Nodaway-Holt Kindergarten Celebration, 2 pm
• Maryville High JV/V soccer at Chillicothe, 5 pm
• Northeast Nodaway Preschool Graduation, 6 pm
• South Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6 pm
• North Nodaway Academic Awards Night, 6:30 pm
• South Nodaway Awards Night, 7 pm
Friday
• Eugene Field K picnic at Happy Hollow
• Eugene Field 1st picnic at Sisson-Eek
• Eugene Field 2nd picnic at Beal Park
• Eugene Field 3rd picnic
• Eugene Field 4th field trip to St. Joe
• Jefferson Field Day
• Maryville High Baseball Banquet
• Maryville Middle 5th to WWI Museum
• Maryville Middle 7th to Hangar
• Maryville Middle 8th Finals
• North Nodaway JH/HS Stuco Elections
• North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, West Nodaway V baseball – Districts begin
• South Nodaway three-year-old preschool
• St. Gregory’s 3/4 to Union Station
• West Nodaway Graduation practice and pictures
• St. Gregory’s 8th Farewell Breakfast, 8 am
• Nodaway-Holt 3/4 to Science City, 8:15 am
• South Nodaway Elementary Awards and 6th Dandelion Cup, 9 am
• North Nodaway Elementary Carnival, 5:30 pm
• North Nodaway Baccalaureate, 7 pm
• St. Gregory’s 8th Graduation, 7 pm
Saturday
• Maryville High V baseball – Districts begin
• Maryville High V track – Districts at Chillicothe
