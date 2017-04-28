Sunday

• Maryville High Bass Fishing at Table Rock

• Jefferson Student Council volleyball, 4 pm

Monday

• Jefferson Algebra I EOC

• Nodaway-Holt 5-12 Music Program

• Northeast Nodaway 3/4 field trip to Living History Farms, 8 am

• South Nodaway Elementary Bump Up Day, 8:30 am

• Maryville High V golf – Districts at Mozingo, 9 am

• North Nodaway, West Nodaway 1st Pen Pal field trip, 11 am

• South Nodaway Elementary Field Day, 12:30 pm

• West Nodaway Blood Drive, 2 to 7 pm

• Platte Valley V baseball at DeKalb, 3 pm

• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm

• Maryville High V tennis vs LeBlond, 4 pm

• Maryville High V baseball at Chillicothe, 4:30 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V baseball vs North Andrew, 4:30 pm

• South Nodaway senior/parent meeting, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway Fine Arts Night, 6 pm

• Jefferson HS Spring Concert, 7 pm

• Maryville High Vocal Concert, 7:30 pm

Tuesday

• Jefferson Algebra I EOC

• South Nodaway 7th/11th immunizations, 8 am

• Maryville Middle 5th MAP-Math, 8:15 am

• West Nodaway 2nd field trip to Maryville, 9 am

• Northeast Nodaway, North-West Nodaway, Platte Valley, SHNH JH/V track – 275 Conf at Tarkio, 1:30 pm

• Horace Mann Art Show, 3:30 to 5:30 pm

• Maryville High V tennis at Clarinda, 4 pm

• Maryville High V track at home, 4 pm

• Maryville Middle track at Bedford, 4:15 pm

• Maryville High JV/V baseball vs Chillicothe, 4:30 pm

• Platte Valley JV/V baseball vs North Harrison, 4:30 pm

• Maryville High JV/V soccer at Harrisonville, 5 pm

• Maryville Middle 5th Band Parent and Instrument Rental, 6 pm

• Maryville High Speech & Debate Showcase/Awards, 7 pm

Wednesday

• Jefferson Biology EOC

• Jefferson PK-2 field trip to KC

• North Nodaway Kindergarten field trip

• South Nodaway Spring Concert

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• Maryville Middle 6th MAP-ELA, 8:15 am

• Jefferson 7th/11th vaccines, 8:30 am

• Northeast Nodaway Sports Physicals, 9 am

• North Nodaway MAP Effort Party, 12:30 pm

• Horace Mann LEGO Robotics, 3:15 pm

• Maryville High V baseball vs Smithville, 4:30 pm

• Maryville High FFA Banquet, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JH cheer parent meeting, 6 pm

• West Nodaway K-5 Spring Program, 6 pm

• Jefferson FFA Banquet, 6:30 pm

• Maryville High FBLA officer installation, 6:30 pm

• North Nodaway FFA Banquet, 7 pm

• West Nodaway 6-12 Spring Program, 7 pm

Thursday

• Eugene Field 2nd grade field trip to Arbor Day Farm

• Jefferson Biology EOC

• North Nodaway JH/HS School Day at the K

• South Nodaway StuCo elections

• Northeast Nodaway 5/6 School Day at the K, 7:45 am

• St. Gregory’s 8th Retreat to Conception Abbey, 7:45 am

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• Maryville Middle 6th MAP-Math, 8:15 am

• Northeast Nodaway 3/4 Safety Acres, 8:15 am

• St. Gregory’s 5th Safety Acres, 8:30 am

• Jefferson Sports Physicals, 9 am

• West Nodaway 7th/11th immunizations, 9 am

• Jefferson 6th DARE graduation, 2 pm

• Maryville High V track at Lafayette, 2 pm

• St. Gregory’s PS/K Art Activity, 2 pm

• Maryville High V tennis vs Chillicothe, 4 pm

• Maryville High JV/V baseball at Smithville, 4:30 pm

• North Nodaway baseball at St. Joe Christian, 4:30 pm

• Platte Valley JV/V baseball at East Atchison, 4:30 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V baseball at DeKalb, 4:30 pm

• Maryville High V soccer at Cameron, 5 pm

• Maryville Middle Vocal Concert, 6 pm

• North Nodaway PTO meeting, 6 pm

• South Nodaway PTO meeting, 6:30 pm

Friday

• Jefferson Kindergarten Roundup

• Jefferson, South Nodaway Worlds of Fun Music Festival

• Maryville Middle, St. Gregory’s 6th DARE movie

• North Nodaway 1-3 Zoo Field Trip

• South Nodaway four-year-old preschool

• West Nodaway 7/8 Bilby Lake Field Trip

• West Nodaway Elementary Fun Day

• West Nodaway Elementary Treasure Books

• St. Gregory’s 8th Job Shadow, 7:45 am

• St. Gregory’s 3rd May Crowning All School Mass, 8 am

• Maryville High V tennis tourney at Noyes, 9 am

• Nodaway-Holt 5/6 Field Day, 9 am

• Northeast Nodaway 6th DARE bowling, 10:30 am

• Jefferson DARE bowling, 11 am

• South Nodaway 6th DARE party, 11 am

• St. Gregory’s 6th DARE movie, noon

• West Nodaway MS Splash Down, 1 pm

• North Nodaway baseball at Northeast Nodaway, 3:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Cheer tryouts, 3:45 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V baseball vs St. Joe Christian, senior night, 4:30 pm

• Jefferson Mentoring Movie Night, 6:30 pm

• South Nodaway FFA Banquet, 6:30 pm

Saturday

• Maryville High Bass Fishing at Stockton

• Maryville High JV/V baseball at Excelsior Springs

• North-West Nodaway, Platte Valley, SHNH V track – Districts at West Platte

• Northeast Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6:30 pm