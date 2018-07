Eunice M. Kirk, 75, Elmo, died Friday, July 6, 2018, at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

Mrs. Kirk’s body has been cremated. Graveside memorial service is Thursday, July 12 at High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.