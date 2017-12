Ermel Loriene Joslin, 85, Maryville, died Friday, December 8, 2017, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Services were Tuesday, December 12 at Price Funeral Home. Interment was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Easter Seals or to SSM Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

