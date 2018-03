Elsie Mae Farrell, 91, Osage Beach, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Osage Beach.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 20 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton. An additional service was held Wednesday, March 21 at Countryside Christian Church, Maryville. Interment was in Brethern Cemetery, Sheridan.

Memorials may be made to Brethern Cemetery.

Local arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.