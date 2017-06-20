Elmo’s 67th annual 4th of July celebration will be on Saturday, June 24 at the Elmo Park.

The event is sponsored by the Elmo Betterment Club. Activities during the day include:

• 5K run/walk, 6:45 am registration, 7 am start. For more information, contact Kelli Wilmes, 660.215.2046.

• Pancake breakfast, freewill donation, Elmo Park Shelter, 7 to 9 am.

• Baby show, up to age four, 9:30 am registration, 10 am start. For more information, contact Judy Snodderley, 660.725.7087.

• Volleyball tournament, grass court, 10 am. For more information, contact Clint Snodderley, 660.725.7008.

• Inflatable games, opens at 10 am. Wristbands are $10 for all day.

• Concession stand opens, 10 am, serving hamburgers, hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches.

• Kids activities, 2 pm, including pedal pull, games and more.

• Parade, 3:30 pm registration, 4 pm start. For more information, contact Vanessa Shipley, 660.725.7108.

• Funnel cakes and dessert stand opens, 5 pm.

• Flag raising, 6 pm.

• Music performance by Curtis Wayne Stroud and Justified, 6:15 pm.

• Fireworks show begins at dark.

Raffle tickets available at Citizens Bank & Trust, Burlington Jct. Raffle drawings during intermission of music performance. Grand prize drawing at 7 pm.