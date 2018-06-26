Mark and Annie Parra, Maryville, announced the birth of a son, Elijah Lee, born Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

He weighed 10 pounds and six ounces and joins brother Reece.

Maternal grandparents are Debbie Schoenherr, Fremont, NE, and the late Edward Schoenherr.

Paternal grandparents are Louis and Debbie Parra, Lathrop.

Maternal great-grandparents are Jerry and Joann Schoenherr, O’Fallon.

Paternal great-grandparents are Louis and Sharon Parra, Holt and the late Virginia Parra.

Paternal great-great-grandmother is Avis Jones, Malvern, IA.