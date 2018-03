Lillian Eileen Wyman, 92, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Services were held Monday, March 5 at Maitland United Methodist Church. Interment was in Maitland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Tri-City Nutrition Center, Maitland or the Maitland Methodist Church.

