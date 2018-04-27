May activities abound in Nodaway County. The following are some of the scheduled events:

• April 30-May 7 – Skidmore citywide cleanup, two trash receptacles by old arena, one for trash, one for metal. No tires accepted.

• May 1-4 – Horace Mann Art Show, Northwest Missouri State University, during school hours. The artwork produced by students in grades kindergarten through sixth will be displayed.

• May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Senior Men’s Golf League, Sechrest 18, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 11 am to 1 pm. For players 55 and older. Teams are made at random every Tuesday. League is handicapped and continues through summer. Season passes are accepted. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

• May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins, open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm. Call Garland and Pat O’Riley, 660.778.3432, for other viewing.

• May 3 – Burlington Jct. citywide cleanup.

• May 3 – Cinco de Meow, Humane Society Spring Luncheon, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville, 11 am to 1:30 pm.

• May 5, 12, 19, 26 – Maryville Farmers Market, city parking lot at Fourth and Buchanan streets, vendor setup at 6:30 am, sales from 7:30 am to noon. Sponsored by the Maryville Host Lions Club, the market features farm-fresh produce, locally-made crafts and jewelry, fresh coffee and handmade doughnuts. For more information, visit FarmersMarket64468.com.

• May 5 – Maryville Citywide Garage Sales.

• May 5 – Plant and Bake Sale, Maryville Garden Club at Nodaway County Senior Center, 7 to 11 am. For more information, call 660.853.1904.

• May 5 – 23rd annual Abbey Trails 5K Run/2-Mile Walk and Health Fair, Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway W, Conception, registration at 7:30 am, start at 9 am. Proceeds promote health and wellness initiatives at Conception Abbey and in local community. Individual is $30. For more information, contact Event Coordinator Trish Wiederholt, 660.944.2958, events@conception.edu, or visit conceptionabbey.org/monastery/abbeytrails/.

• May 5 – Angels and Demons Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 11 am to 7 pm. Four-person scramble, with every hole having two cups, one easy, one hard. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

• May 6 – N2IT Fishing Open Tournament, main boat ramp, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, open to the public, 6:30 am to 2:30 pm. Entry is limited to the first 50 boats. Pay at the ramp, $130 includes team entry fee and big bass payout. The optional bounty is $10. For more information, visit n2itfishing.com/contact.html.

• May 12 – NEKKA Kayak Fishing Tournament, main ramp, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 5:30 am to 3:30 pm. For more information, contact NEKKA at kckayakangler@gmail.com or visit northeastkansaskayakanglers.com/.

• May 17 – Kids Block Party, sponsored by the Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Fourth and Buchanan streets, Maryville, 5:30 to 8 pm. Magic show by comedy magician Eric Vaughn at 7 pm. For more information, contact the chamber at 660.582.8643, chamber@maryvillechamber.com or visit maryvillechamber.com.

• May 18 – St. Francis Classic Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, two tee times: 7:30 am or 1:30 pm. Hosted by Nodaway Valley Bank, the St. Francis Classic is an 18-hole, four-person scramble with a shotgun start.

Proceeds support purchase of a new ultrasound machine to be used on pediatric patients To register, go to stfrancishospitalfoundation.com. For questions or more information, call 660.562.7933.

• May 18-19 – Breaking Chains Music Festival, College Park Pavilion, Northwest campus, 5:30 to 10 pm, Friday; 11:30 am to 10 pm, Saturday. Event features Christian music ranging from rap and country to metal and worship bands.

• May 18 – Third annual Art, Rhythm and Brews, hosted by Maryville Public Arts Committee, Downtown square, Maryville, 7 to 11 pm. Three street stages with musical performances, local wine tastings, local food and local home brews. Early bird tickets, $25 until May 11, afterward, $30, available at Hy-Vee, city hall or at maryvillepublicart.org.

• May 19 – Burlington Jct. citywide garage sales.

• May 19 – Dennis Frost Memorial Clean Up Day, in the Tri-C Communities of Clyde, Conception and Conception Jct., 8 am to noon. Sponsored by the Community Action Renewal Team. Free will donations are accepted. Contact Jane Walter or Father Daniel for more information.

• May 19 – Watson 9 Adult/Youth Alternate Shot Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, shotgun start at 9 am. Sponsored by SSM Health and Mozingo. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

• May 19 – Hoof and Horn Saddle Club Horse Poker Ride, at Hoof and Horn Arena, Burlington Jct., registration at 2 pm, ride at 3 pm. $15 per rider, $5 evening meal donation. Call before you haul, 660.853.9149.

• May 23 – Men’s Golf League, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, four-person teams split into twosomes, handicapped, 5 pm. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

• May 24 – Ravenwood Community Blood Drive, Ravenwood United Methodist Church, 2 to 6 pm. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, contact David Primm, 660.582.9394.

• May 26 – Missouri Academy: commencement, final graduating class, Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, Mary Linn Auditorium, Northwest, 1 pm.

• May 27 – Barnard Depot Museum, Highway M, Barnard, 1 to 4 pm. Open to the public. For other times or more information, contact Mike Walker at 816.262.4814 or Kate Nothstine at 660.652.3719.

• May 28 – Memorial SBA Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 8 am. Play six holes each of scramble, best ball and alternate shot, two-person teams. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

• May 28 – Maryville Aquatic Center opens, 502 North Laura Street, 1 to 6 pm. For more information, contact Maryville Parks and Recreation at 660.562.2923.

• May 29 – Summer Reading Program, for ages birth to 18, Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, continues until July 28.

• May 29 – Maryville Community Blood Drive, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville, 11 am to 7 pm. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, contact Evie Church or call 660.582.2671.

• May 30 – Hopkins Community Blood Drive, Hopkins Community Center, 3 to 6 pm. All registered blood donors receive a KC Royals T-shirt. For more information, contact Betty Tinker at 816.351.9308.

• May 31 – Nodaway News Leader’s Photography Contest deadline, 116 East Third Street, Maryville, 5 pm.