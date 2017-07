William “Earl” Heflin, Jr., 99, formerly of Barnard, died Friday, July 21, 2017, in North Kansas City.

Mass of Christian burial was Monday July 24 at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Donations may be sent to Westbrook Care Center, 4015 S. Platte Clay Way, Kearney, MO 64060.

