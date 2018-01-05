Boy Scout Jathan Ungles’ Eagle Scout project of a medical supply building for American Legion Post 100 was dedicated on December 28.

Ungles is a member of Boy Scout Troop 190. When he was looking for an Eagle Scout project, AL member David Dredge mentioned Post 100’s need for a medical supply storage building.

The post has medical equipment that is loaned to veterans and any Nodaway County community member in need. The 14×20-foot building gives the post the needed space to organize and store the equipment.

“It is a good project, which helps American Legion and community members,” Ungles said.

As with many projects, the medical supply building was built with community help through donations and volunteers. Ungles secured approximately half of the donations. Glenn Miller of Community Services, Inc., secured a Home Depot grant to assist veterans and a Wal-Mart grant to help pay for labor on the project.

If in need of medical supplies, contact any legion member, the AL at 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville, or 660.562.2454.