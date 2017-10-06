Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found mold, uncovered food and dusty grates during routine inspections of various food establishments including schools throughout the month of September.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, high priority

Routine inspection on September 5.

Critical: Observed individual-sized bowl of sliced ham being held on salad bar above 41 degrees; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered pan of pizza stored in walk-in cooler; corrected on site. Observed case of French fries stored on floor of walk-in freezer, stem thermometers in need of calibration and open lids on trash Dumpster.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, high priority

Routine inspection on September 6.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed container of uncovered mushrooms stored in bottom of pizza prep table, wall-mounted baby changing station in men’s restroom soiled and soda machine ice chute soiled with biofilm mold; all corrected on site.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn Avenue, high priority

Routine inspection on September 6.

Critical: Observed cracked plastic food storage containers in kitchen.

Non-critical: Observed ice scoop stored directly on top of ice machine cabinet.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1622 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection on September 7.

Critical: None Observed.

Non-critical: Observed hand towels stored on towel dispenser and uncovered chicken in walk-in cooler; both corrected on site. Observed drain hose at rear of soda machine in lobby dripping and cracked countertop behind lobby soda dispenser.

St. Gregory’s Barbarigo School, 315 South Davis, high priority

Routine inspection on September 8.

Critical: Observed container of sour cream stored past seven days after being opened in walk-in cooler; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed dusty ventilation grate over storage cabinet; corrected on site.

Eugene Field Elementary School, 418 East Second, high priority

Routine inspection on September 15.

Critical: Observed plastic food containers cracked and not easily cleanable; corrected on site. Observed cut tomatoes on salad bar held above 41 degrees.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered pizza in walk-in cooler; corrected on site.

Pagliai’s Pizza, 611 South Main, medium priority

Routine inspection on September 18.

Critical: Observed unlabeled chemical spray bottle in ware wash area; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed wet nesting of stored plastic cups and uncovered cookies stored in reach-in cooler; both corrected on site. Observed dusty overhead beam above food prep area in kitchen, hand sink in basement restroom repaired with tape and prep table countertop in basement with chipped corners and edges.

North Nodaway R-VI Elementary, 201 East Sixth, Pickering, high priority

Routine inspection on September 20.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed frost build-up in reach-in freezer.

North Nodaway R-VI Middle School/High School, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority

Routine inspection on September 20.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Women’s restroom missing “employees must wash hands” signage; corrected on site.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School, 318 Taylor Street, Graham, high priority

Routine inspection on September 22.

Critical: Observed concentrated ice machine cleaner stored on top of ice machine; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed ware wash machine plumbing dripping below machine.

South Nodaway R-IV, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Routine inspection on September 22.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed burned out bulb in walk-in freezer and open Dumpster lids.

Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway VV, Conception, high priority

Routine inspection on September 25.

Critical: Observed unlabeled spray bottle in ware wash area; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed empty hand towel dispenser for hand sink in kitchen and hand sinks in employee restrooms missing “employees must wash hands” signage; both corrected on site. Observed frost and ice build-up on ventilation fan grate in walk-in freezer and frost build-up on walls of reach-in chest freezer.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Highway 136, Conception Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on September 25.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed chlorine sanitizer testing below 100 ppm; corrected on site. Observed roll cart with loose and peeling paint in kitchen.

Northeast Nodaway School, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Routine inspection on September 25.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed ice blankets in disrepair on salad bar, ventilation screen in ware wash area soiled with dust and debris, ice build-up in walk-in freezer and uncovered wastebasket in women’s restroom.

Boulders Inn and Suites Maryville, Two Fall Drive, low priority

Routine inspection on September 25.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Molly’s, 309 North Market Street, low priority

Routine inspection on September 26.

Critical: Observed unlabeled spray bottle behind bar; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Walk-in cooler fan guards soiled with dust and dirt; corrected on site. Observed men’s restroom missing mechanical ventilation.

Aramark Northwest Campus Dining, 800 University Drive, high priority

Routine inspection on September 26.

Critical: Observed cracked plastic food storage container, sliced sausage being held on steam table below 135 degrees, pink slime biofilm mold on ice chutes of soda dispensers in dining area, quaternary ammonium sanitizer testing below 200 ppm at the Mongolian grill; all corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed standing water in bottom of reach-in cooler at Tex Mex and soap dispenser out of soap at hand sink behind Zen Japanese; both corrected on site. Observed ceiling tiles in disrepair in hallway adjacent to dry storage room, wall not smooth and easily cleanable behind grill block, half wall missing corner trim at produce market, wall adjacent to three-bay sink in ware wash area behind Zen Japanese in disrepair, signage taped onto door of microwave at Horace Mann.

West Nodaway R-I School District, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on September 27.

Critical: Observed interior surfaces of microwave located in kitchen soiled with food debris; corrected on site. Observed sliced tomatoes being held above 41 degrees on student salad bar.

Non-critical: Observed dusty and dirty ventilation box fan located in kitchen.

Highway 136 Roadhouse, 602 West Main, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Follow-up inspection on September 29.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed unshielded overhead lights in dry storage area.

Yoder’s Country Cafe LLC, 19394 State Highway FF, Burlington Jct., low priority

Routine inspection on September 30.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.