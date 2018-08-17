Stanley E. “Doc” Worl, DVM, 92, formerly of Burlington Jct. and St. Joseph, died Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility, Overland Park, KS.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, August 19 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith-Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, with visitation preceding service at 1 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to InterServ St. Joseph, St. Joseph Animal Shelter or a charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith-Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph.