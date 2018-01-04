Doyle Tompkins, 91, Barnard, died, Monday, January 1, 2018, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Services with military honors will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, January 6 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial at the Barnard Masonic Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, January 5 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society or to the Barnard Historical Society.

