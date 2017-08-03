Downtown Maryville is holding a stakeholders meeting at 6:30 pm, Monday, August 7 at The Pub.

This meeting is not only for business and property owners in the downtown Maryville area, but for anyone who has an interest in the area, whether that is shopping, working or entertainment. There will be non-alcoholic drinks provided free of charge.

The Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization is undergoing a name change to Downtown Maryville and the three-year-old organization is making progress on several fronts.

“We have a lot going on,” President Matt Gaarder said. “It’s to the point where what we’ve been working on the last couple of years, people are going to start noticing actual, visible progress.”

Gaarder stated that the biggest accomplishments for the group are the Glitz and Glam Piccadilly, new businesses locating downtown and the pocket park project at Third and Main Streets.

Glitz and Glam

This year’s theme for the second Glitz and Glam piccadilly is Queen of Hearts. The event is at 6 pm, Thursday, September 14 at the Maryville Country Club, 25867 Icon Road. The ladies night event will start before entering the door with a game of croquet, as in Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland.”

“It is a good fundraiser and it gets the word out about downtown Maryville,” Gaarder said.

Tickets are on sale now through the Downtown Maryville Facebook page or visit downtownmaryvillemo.org. Attendees will be able to make their own seating arrangements; for this reason, tickets will only be sold online.

New to the event this year are the sponsorship levels, Marleen Carmichael, organization committee member, said. Each part of the event will have a sponsor attached. This is an opportunity for sponsors to promote themselves to the attendees. Sponsorships are still available by contacting Carmichael at 660.562.4657 or maryvilledowntown@gmail.com.

“We’re excited to make it bigger and better this year,” Carmichael said. “We’re going to have some of the same waiters, plus new faces this year. It’ll be catered by the Maryville Country Club.”

Downtown Maryville is also sponsoring a prize drawing for two 2018 staycations at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. These include a weekend stay at cabin eight, which sleeps 15, and four rounds of golf, valued at $600. Tickets are on sale now and are $10 each or six for $50 and can be purchased at Maryville City Hall, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, Maryville Florists and Carson’s Grill. The winners will be drawn at Glitz and Glam, need not be present to win.

Businesses

“Seeing new businesses come downtown and hearing of interest from other businesses wanting to come,” is another accomplishment of Downtown Maryville, Gaarder said.

New businesses that have opened downtown include Minnie Lane, 112 East Third Street, On the Spot Designs, 217 West Fifth Street, Blue Willow, 220 North Main Street, and Home by Sonja, 103 South Main Street.

Businesses that will soon be opening downtown are Planet Sub, 221 West Fourth Street, and Checkers, a board game cafe, 324 North Main Street. Miss Whitney’s Dance Studio has moved to 103 East Fourth Street.

Pocket Park

The most ambitious project for the organization is the planned pocket park at Third and Main Streets. Downtown Maryville owns the smaller of the two lots at that location and is currently fundraising for the other one, with a deadline of September 30 to have acquired the purchase amount.

The Farmers Market held in the parking lot at Fourth and Buchanan Streets is in its second year. Sponsored by the Maryville Host Lions, the market offers locally-grown and locally-crafted items for sale. It has become a popular Saturday morning event starting at 7:30 am and lasting until noon or when the vendors have sold out.

This Christmas, Downtown Maryville will highlight new lighted snowflakes and refurbished wreaths on the light poles. Money for the snowflakes came from the first piccadilly. The group is looking at Christmas banners and more decorations as funds allow.

Next up are street signs identifying downtown Maryville which will be placed on existing poles. A parking and signage study is being conducted by a Northwest Missouri State University class under the direction of Dr. Kevin D. Romig.

Downtown Maryville has started a monthly newsletter on the organization website, downtownmaryvillemo.org, to keep businesses and people who live in the downtown area informed. Each month the site will feature a business, list coming events and post updates on project progress.

PayPal is being set up to allow a donation feature on the site.

People involved

The organization committee is made up of Chairperson Amy Strough, DeAnn Davison, Keitha Clapp, Gina Davis, Tammi Grow, Rachael Martin and Carmichael.

“I feel like this committee has accomplished a lot,” Carmichael said. “I’m very proud of them.”

The Downtown Maryville board consists of President Gaarder, Vice President Brian Schieber, Treasurer Carmichael, Secretary Phil Cobb and members Melody Blair, Rod Couts, Martin, Brett McClain, Sabrina Theas, Jeff VonBehren, Kay Wilson, Sonja Wolbert and Jeff Zeller.

Besides the organization committee, there are committees for economic development, chaired by Josh McKim, design, chaired by Romig, and promotions, chaired by Sam Mason.