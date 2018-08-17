Donnelle Dunn Hutson 82, Bolckow, died Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Abby Woods, St. Joseph.

Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, August 18 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, with inurnment at the Bolckow Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 to 11 am at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bolckow Cemetery Fund, PO Box 47, Bolckow, MO 64427.

Online condolences may be left at breithawkins.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.