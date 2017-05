Donna Ruth O’Donnell, 84, Barnard, died Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Services were Monday, May 15 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to SSM St. Francis Hospital Foundation or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefunralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.