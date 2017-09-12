Donald Dean Pankau, 81, died Saturday, September 9, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

Visitation will be 6 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, September 12, at Price Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Wednesday, September 13 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 1241, St. Joseph, MO 64502.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.