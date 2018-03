The Distracted Driving Coalition of Nodaway County will present speaker Joel Feldman at a free luncheon from noon to 1 pm, Tuesday, March 13 at the Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 North Market Street, Maryville.

The luncheon is sponsored by Farmers Mutual Insurance of Nodaway County and catered by B&G Catering. There will be door prizes and a gift bag for the first 100 attendees.