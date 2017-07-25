Richard D. “Dick” Buckridge, 86, Maryville and Meza, AZ, died Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the Maryville Living Center.

Mr. Buckridge’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 2 pm, Thursday, July 27 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. Military rites were performed at the end of the memorial service on at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Louis Shriners Hospital for Children, the SSM Hospice or the First United Methodist Church, both of Maryville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.