The Maryville Pride Lions Club is sponsoring diabetes testing from 1:30 to 4:30 pm, Saturday, January 12 at the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat men’s and women’s basketball games in Bearcat Arena. The free testing will take place in the southwest corner of the gym and will be conducted by Lions District Diabetes Chairperson Bill Calhoun.

The Pride Lions are using this opportunity to promote diabetes awareness, which is Lions Club International’s service project of 2018-19.