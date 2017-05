Deryk Jon Degase, 8, Maryville, died Sunday, April 30, 2017, at SSM Hospital, Maryville.

Funeral services will be 10 am,  Thursday, May 4 at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday, May 3, at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the Deryk Degase Benefit Trust, c/o Tim Degase, 710 Highland Avenue, Maryville, MO, 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneral home.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.