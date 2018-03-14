Michael and Tarran O’Riley, Union, announce the birth of a son, Declan Gabriel O’Riley, born Thursday, March 8, 2018.

He weighed four pounds and one ounce.

Maternal grandparents are Dennis and Tammy Hamilton, Hopkins.

Paternal grandparents are Bob and Susan Randle, Maryville, and Don O’Riley, Hopkins.

Maternal great-grandparents are Sue Davis, Hopkins, and the late Bob Davis, and Kermit Hamilton, Unionville, and the late Chloe Hamilton.

Paternal great-grandparents are Virgil and Margueritte Carmichael, Maryville, and John and Janice O’Riley, Hopkins.