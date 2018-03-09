Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found dead insects and rusty gas lines in local food establishments throughout the month of February.

Aramark Northwest Campus Dining, 800 University Drive, high priority

Routine inspection February 5.

Critical: Observed flexible water spray nozzle without proper air gap between flood level of rim at sink behind Chick-Fil-A; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed aluminum foil lining bottom of shelf of reach-in freezer at grill, soda machine nozzle soiled with syrup across from Mongolian grill and ware wash machine in catering kitchen water sanitizer temperature not reaching 165 degrees; all corrected on site. Observed floor tile in disrepair adjacent to elevator on first floor, sheetrock in disrepair in hallway leading to loading dock, storage area behind grill block wall not smooth and easily cleanable, sheetrock damaged near three bay sink behind Zen Japanese and soap dispenser in disrepair at Mongolian grill.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1622 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection February 6.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed signage on front of microwave oven soiled with food debris and exterior of soda machine ice chute soiled with syrup and debris; both corrected on site. Observed water hose on back of soda dispenser in lobby dripping.

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, USA, 28147 Business Highway 71, high priority

Routine inspection February 7.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed ice machine ice chute exterior soiled with dust and debris and men’s room adjacent to kitchen missing hand washing signage; both corrected on site.

Señor Burrito, LLC, 121 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection February 13.

Critical: Observed table mounted can opener cutting point soiled with food debris, eggs stored over ready to eat foods in kitchen prep table and unlabeled chemical spray bottle stored adjacent to three bay sink; all corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed standing water on lower shelf of prep table in kitchen; corrected on site. Observed women’s restroom wall paint in disrepair.

Dogtown Bar and Grill, 130 North Depot Street, medium priority

Routine inspection February 7.

Critical: Observed unlabeled sanitizer spray bottle and eggs stored over ready to eat food in walk-in cooler; both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed none.

Taco Bell, 1117 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection February 20.

Critical: Observed plastic food container with cracks and chips stored on shelving.

Non-critical: Observed dead insects in light shields located in dry storage room, steel gas line finish rusty and flaking adjacent to prep table in kitchen, soda fountain cabinet located at drive-through window soiled with syrup and debris and mold observed at three bay sink back splash to wall juncture.

Simply Siam 314 North Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection February 20.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed cracked and broken floor tiles throughout kitchen, counter top below soda machine with unsealed wood on edges and skillet with handle repaired with tape.

Gray Oil and Gasoline Company, 22979 US Highway 71, medium priority

Routine inspection February 21.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed reach-in upright freezer with frost build-up on shelving.

The Q BBQ Restaurant, 225 West First, medium priority

Routine inspection February 21.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed unfinished wood behind hand sink adjacent to kitchen and restroom door propped open.

Burny’s Sports Bar, 301 North Market Street, low priority

Routine inspection February 21.

Critical: Observed unlabeled chemical spray bottle; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed reach-in freezer with frost build-up behind bar and hand sink behind second floor bar missing hand washing soap; both corrected on site. Observed cup without handle used to dispense ice behind bar and women’s restrooms missing covered wastebaskets.

Subway #7325, 524 North Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection February 26.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed lobby soda fountain soiled with syrup and debris and hand sink missing hand washing signage; both corrected on site. Observed cracked and broken floor tiles in kitchen adjacent to back door.

Ali’s Bakery, 108 East Sixth Street, low priority

Routine inspection February 22.

Critical: Observed excessive icing build-up on icing trays, inside of microwave soiled with food debris and bread slicer soiled with crumbs and debris.

Non-critical: Observed display case sliding door tracks soiled with food debris, frost build-up in reach-in freezer and kitchen box fan blades dusty and dirty.

Aramark Station, Bakery, Papa John’s and Starbucks, 800 University Drive, medium priority

Routine inspection February 27.

Critical: Observed cracked plastic food storage container in bakery; corrected on site. Observed table mounted can opener cutting piercing point soiled with food debris at Papa John’s food prep area.

Non-critical: Observed crumbs and food debris in Starbucks display case; corrected on site. Observed burned out light bulbs creating insufficient lighting in Papa John’s walk-in cooler and ice cream machine soiled with food debris in POD market.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East First Street, high priority

Routine inspection February 28.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed counter top corner chipped on counter top adjacent to back door and reach-in freezer with frost build-up near door seal; both corrected on site.