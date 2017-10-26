David T. Hall, 74, Overland Park, KS, died Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at Prairie Elder Care, Overland Park, KS.

Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, October 28 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct., with burial in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 pm, Friday, October 27 at St. Columba Catholic Church, followed by the family receiving friends until 7:30 pm.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.